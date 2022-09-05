Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $9.26 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.