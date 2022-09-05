Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

