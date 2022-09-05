Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $200,467,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $148,330,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 509,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.99 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

