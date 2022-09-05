Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

