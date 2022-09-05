Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.