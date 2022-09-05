Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 993,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 191,274 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

