SeaChange International (SEAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,335,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,673.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 267,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,335,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,673.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter D. Aquino acquired 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,391.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,839,882 shares of company stock worth $1,026,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

