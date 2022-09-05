Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

