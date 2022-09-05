Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.27 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

