Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,118,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.