Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.62 per share.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDCE opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

