SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 260.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,820,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 70.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

