Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 507,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

