Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

