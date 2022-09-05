State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $355,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

