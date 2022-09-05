Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

