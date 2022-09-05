Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

