Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Sumo Logic worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 319,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 0.5 %

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.