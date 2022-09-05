Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $222.77 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.62 and a twelve month high of $405.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

