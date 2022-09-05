Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

TRNO stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.