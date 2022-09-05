Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.
Trane Technologies Stock Performance
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trane Technologies (TT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.