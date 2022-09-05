Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.20 million.
Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
