Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $52,340,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after acquiring an additional 817,795 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,265,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,564,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.