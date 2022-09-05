Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $74.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

