UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of UDR worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,883,000 after buying an additional 264,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Trading Down 0.5 %

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR opened at $45.32 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.