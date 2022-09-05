UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) vs. Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Head to Head Analysis

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Sugarmade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sugarmade $3.98 million 0.90 -$5.93 million N/A N/A

UPM-Kymmene Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sugarmade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.0% of Sugarmade shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Sugarmade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene Oyj 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A

UPM-Kymmene Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $36.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UPM-Kymmene Oyj is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Sugarmade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sugarmade -195.00% -408.89% -51.70%

Summary

UPM-Kymmene Oyj beats Sugarmade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro and nuclear power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive label materials for branding and promotion, information, and functional labelling in the food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and logistics segments; and label papers, release base papers, office papers, and flexible packaging for labelling, packing, commercial siliconizing, and printing, as well as graphic papers for advertising, publishing, and home and office use. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and parquet manufacturing, as well as for other industrial applications; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for forest investors and owners; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell hydrogels for 3D cell culturing; UPM ProFi decking products and UPM formi granules; and biomedical products. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. UPM-Kymmene Oyj was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. is based in Monrovia, California.

