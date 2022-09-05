US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,221 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average of $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.