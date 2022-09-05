US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

