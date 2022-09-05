US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

