US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Stem, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stem in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Stem’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of STEM opened at $14.17 on Monday. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stem by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $16,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock worth $8,444,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

