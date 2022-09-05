Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

