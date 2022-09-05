VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

VRSN opened at $181.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.