Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 2.0 %

VNT stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.