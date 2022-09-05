Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

