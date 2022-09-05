Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

WTFC stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.