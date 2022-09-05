Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 293,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 602,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 242,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.66 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

