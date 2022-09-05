Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,933,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

