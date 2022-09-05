Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

