10,403 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

