10,403 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
