1,335 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

