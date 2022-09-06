1,389 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Datadog by 39,233.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Datadog by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,998,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

