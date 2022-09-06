14,922 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

