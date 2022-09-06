188,100 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of GeoPark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

