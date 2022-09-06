Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $54,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,758,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

