AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $983.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.