AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

