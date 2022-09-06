AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

