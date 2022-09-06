Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $259.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.