Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.