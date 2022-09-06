AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,019 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
